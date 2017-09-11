Irma slams into Florida's Gulf Coast

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A weakening but still potent Hurricane Irma lashed Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday with tree-bending winds, pounding rain and surging surf, while Cuba begins to assess the damage done there.

Foreign tourists partied in the coastal resort of Varadero and some Cubans swam in the flooded streets of central Havana, both glad that the deadly storm's damage to the island of 11 million people had not been worse.

Irma was packing 260 kph winds when it made landfall in Cuba, the first storm of that power to reach the island since 1932, and it caused major damage to tourist infrastructure including an international airport on the sandy keys popular with Europeans and Canadians.

It tore off roofs and downed electricity poles throughout the country before turning northwards and ploughing through Florida on Sunday. But even with the power out across most of the country of 11.2 million people, the damage to inland Cuba appeared less than devastation wrought on smaller Caribbean islands.

The storm, which killed at least 28 people in the Caribbean and at least one in Florida - a man found dead in a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree in high winds in the Keys - did not lead to reported fatalities in Cuba, which carried out a major evacuation effort prior to the storm.

In storm-battered towns up and down Florida's western shores - from Naples and Fort Myers north through Sarasota, Tampa and St Petersburg - residents huddled with relatives, neighbors and pets to ride out a hurricane that had ranked as one of the Atlantic's most powerful in a century.

Irma's center came ashore at Marco Island not long after it was downgraded to a Category 3 storm from a Category 4 on the five-point Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, with maximum sustained winds of 195 kph.

A few hours later, it was downgraded again to Category 2, with maximum sustained wind gusts of 175 kph, the National Hurricane Center reported in Miami.

Forecasters warned that Irma remained dangerous as it toppled trees and power lines, tore up roofs and threatened coastal areas with storm surges as high as 4.6m. Tornadoes were also spotted through the southern part of the state.

Some 6.5 million people, about a third of the state's population, had been ordered to evacuate southern Florida as the storm approached the US mainland. An estimated 170,000 people were lodged in some 650 emergency shelters as of early evening, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The storm's westward tilt to Florida's Gulf Coast spared the densely populated Miami area the brunt of its wrath, but the state's biggest city was anything but unscathed.

Miami apartment towers swayed in the high winds, two construction cranes were toppled, and small white-capped waves could be seen in flooded streets between Miami office towers.

One woman in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood was forced to deliver her own baby because emergency responders were unable to reach her, the city of Miami said on Twitter. Mother and infant were later taken to a hospital, it said.

Waves poured over a Miami seawall, flooding streets waist-deep in places around Brickell Avenue, which runs a couple of blocks from the waterfront through the financial district and past foreign consulates. High-rise apartment buildings were left standing like islands in the flood.

Last week, Irma ranked as one of the most powerful hurricanes ever documented in the Atlantic, one of only a handful of Category 5 storms known to have packed sustained winds at 97 kph)or more.

Irma is expected to cause billions of dollars in damage to the third-most-populous US state, a major tourism hub with an economy that generates about 5 percent of US gross domestic product.

US President Donald Trump, acting at the governor's request, approved a major disaster declaration for Florida on Sunday, freeing up emergency federal aid in response to Irma, which he called "some big monster."

Earlier, Trump issued a disaster declaration for the US territory of Puerto Rico, which was hit by the storm last week, the White House said.