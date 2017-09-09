Watch: Hurricane lashes Cuba but Havana is spared

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Philip Leone Ganado in Havana.

Hurricane Irma is lashing Cuba with strong winds and heavy rain after devastating several Caribbean islands, but capital Havana has been spared so far.

It was the first category five hurricane to hit Cuba in decades. It weakened to category four by Saturday morning but is expected to strengthen again as it approaches Florida.

Times of Malta reporter Philip Leone Ganado said the hurricane had caused extensive damage to buildings and tourists were forced to evacuate in other parts of Cuba.

"People here are stocking up on water and food as a precaution. The country is well prepared for hurricanes and people don't seem to be too worried," said Mr Leone Ganado, who happens to be on the island on holiday.

The hurricane made landfall on the Camaguey Archipelago, in Cuba's north-east, as a category five storm.

The scenes along Cuba’s north central coast were gradually coming to resemble the horrors of those of other Caribbean islands over the last week as Irma barreled in for a direct hit at Ciego de Avila province around midnight.

Choppy seas, grey skies, sheets of rain, bending palm trees, huge waves crashing over sea walls and downed power lines filled state-run television’s evening news cast.