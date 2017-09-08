Flights delayed as stormy weather rocks Maltese skies

Stormy weather forced multiple flight delays and one cancellation at Malta International Airport today.

An MIA spokesperson told Times of Malta that nine incoming flights landed later than scheduled due to the inclement weather, with the delays having a knock-on effect on their subsequent departure times.

A Tunisair flight was cancelled, the spokesperson added. Flights from Vienna and Brussels due to land at MIA later today were also running approximately one hour behind schedule at the time of writing.

Sources told Times of Malta that a Ryanair aircraft that was due to fly to Brussels was grounded after it was hit by a lightning bolt late in the afternoon.

The MIA spokesperson said that one of the budget airline's planes had run into technical problems, but could not confirm that lightning was to blame.

Rain lashed the Maltese Islands throughout the day, flooding Xlendi and complicating matters for Victory Day regatta racers and their audiences.