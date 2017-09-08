Advert
Friday, September 8, 2017, 20:12

Flights delayed as stormy weather rocks Maltese skies

One flight cancelled and many others delayed

Stormy weather forced multiple flight delays and one cancellation at Malta International Airport today. 

An MIA spokesperson told Times of Malta that nine incoming flights landed later than scheduled due to the inclement weather, with the delays having a knock-on effect on their subsequent departure times. 

A Tunisair flight was cancelled, the spokesperson added. Flights from Vienna and Brussels due to land at MIA later today were also running approximately one hour behind schedule at the time of writing. 

WATCH: Flooding in Xlendi leaves locals in the soup

Sources told Times of Malta that a Ryanair aircraft that was due to fly to Brussels was grounded after it was hit by a lightning bolt late in the afternoon.

The MIA spokesperson said that one of the budget airline's planes had run into technical problems, but could not confirm that lightning was to blame.

Rain lashed the Maltese Islands throughout the day, flooding Xlendi and complicating matters for Victory Day regatta racers and their audiences. 

Gozo saw the most rain throughout the day. Image: MIA WeatherGozo saw the most rain throughout the day. Image: MIA Weather

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Nude couple who took compromising...

  2. Adrian Delia: Co-option to parliament is...

  3. Watch: Flooding in Xlendi leaves locals...

  4. Delia has ‘solid financial plan’ to...

  5. 70kg of cannabis resin found on a boat...

  6. Man accused of raping girl he met on...

  7. Charged with raping, stalking woman as...

  8. Attard traffic problem to be tackled next

  9. Fence put up under crumbling cliff at St...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed