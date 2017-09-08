Double joy for Cospicua at Victory Day regatta

Cospicua rowers celebrate their victory at the Victory Day regatta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Cospicua completed a memorable double at the Victory Day Regatta as the Cottonera outfit won both the Open and the Youth categories at the Valletta Grand Harbour.

For Cospicua this was their first 18th success in the Open category and ended the rein of Marsa who had won the coveted shield in each of the last three editions.

It was a commanding performance from the Cospicua rowers who won four of the five races held in both the Open and class for youth to cap a memorable day.

Cospicua were off to a storming start in the Open category and they had already a commanding lead after the opening two races, after topping both the Dgħajjes Tal-Midalji and the Frejgatini races to lead the way on 32 points.

Birżebbuġa were the only side seemed capable of somewhat offering a challenge with two podium finishes that still left them trailing behind on 16 points.

But the southerners failed to maintain the challenge as the Cospicua outfit powered on

to win the next two races before placing second in the final race, the Dgħajjes B Tal-Pass, to top the standings on 80 points.

Outgoing champions Marsa won the final race of the day to snatch second place on 34 with Marsamxett placing third on 18 points.

In the category for youth, Cospicua also topped the charts with 80 points with Birżebbuġa a distant second on 44 while Senglea were third on 24.