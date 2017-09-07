Advert
Thursday, September 7, 2017, 16:48

St George’s Bay to get clean up on September 16

FAA event one of almost 100 initiatives by Let's Do it Malta

Photo: Google Maps

Photo: Google Maps

Flimkien ghall-Ambjent Ahjar in collaboration with Let's Do It Malta will be organising a clean up of St George's Bay and the area on September 16.

Gloves, pickers and bags will all be provided, as well as water.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at the beach of St. George as from 9am on the 16th, and work as long as able with the event coming to an end at 3pm.

Individuals will be assigned one type of waste to collect from glass, plastic bottles, other recyclables, aluminium cans and landfill waste.

Get more details from Facebook.

Let's Do It Malta is organising almost 100 clean-up events that day.

Read: Nationwide clean-up of 100 sites kicks off

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ndrangheta ran a €2 billion...

  2. Adrian Delia: Co-option to parliament is...

  3. Nude couple who took compromising...

  4. Delia has ‘solid financial plan’ to...

  5. Two trucks and a Jaguar force road...

  6. Boy still suffering trauma after...

  7. 70kg of cannabis resin found on a boat...

  8. ‘Either a Delia-Said leadership or...

  9. AUM student enrolment is ‘proving...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed