St George’s Bay to get clean up on September 16

Photo: Google Maps

Flimkien ghall-Ambjent Ahjar in collaboration with Let's Do It Malta will be organising a clean up of St George's Bay and the area on September 16.

Gloves, pickers and bags will all be provided, as well as water.

Volunteers are being asked to meet at the beach of St. George as from 9am on the 16th, and work as long as able with the event coming to an end at 3pm.

Individuals will be assigned one type of waste to collect from glass, plastic bottles, other recyclables, aluminium cans and landfill waste.

Get more details from Facebook.

Let's Do It Malta is organising almost 100 clean-up events that day.

Read: Nationwide clean-up of 100 sites kicks off