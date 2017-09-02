Nationwide clean-up of 100 sites kicks off

A nationwide clean-up of Malta spread across more than 100 sites has kicked off thanks to the initiative of Malta's largest iGaming company.

Betsson Group has teamed up together with Let's Do It, JCI and Malta Clean Up following a public call for donations. Betsson Group donated €5,000 to help raise awareness about the importance of recycling.

The company has put in place a number of initiatives to safeguard the environment and reduce its carbon footprint across its global locations.

The idea is to make it easy for volunteers to get to the clean-up sites by having them spread right across the island.

Waste will be properly separated at every site while participants will be educated on ways and means of separating waste. The collected waste will then be weighed or measured depending on the different types of waste.

All recyclable waste will be correctly recycled and other waste will be disposed of in the correct manner.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/LetsDoItMalta/ to find a full list of sites and to register your involvement.