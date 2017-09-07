Smash given chance to prepare for digital broadcasts

Smash Television will have a few more months in which to prepare for the switch to digital broadcasts, allaying fears that its current analog platform was to be turned off earlier this week.

The company running Smash TV asked the Court to stop local cable operator Melita from switching to digital-only broadcasts on Tuesdays, having only been told about the deadline last August. But Melita has said that the analog transmissions could continue until no later than mid-2018.

In view of the deadline extension, Judge Anthony Ellul said the case was considered to be closed. Lawyer Emmy Bezzina had signed the application for the injunction.

Once the analog services are discontinued, a number of frequencies, including that carrying Smash TV, will be transferred for use by digital networks.