Smash try to stop Melita going fully digital

The company running Smash TV has asked the Court to stop local cable operator Melita from switching to digital-only broadcasts, saying that this was “discriminatory” in its regard.

The judicial act was triggered by a letter issued under the signature of Melita’s CEO, Harald Rösch, in August, informing Smash Communications Ltd that the cable TV and internet service provider would be upgrading its local digital infrastructure. This meant that it would discontinue analogue TV broadcasts.

The switch to digital is scheduled to take place tomorrow, when a number of frequencies, including that carrying Smash TV, will be transferred for use in digital networks.

Melita had offered its 2,000 remaining analogue TV customers the option of switching to digital TV under advantageous terms.

Smash TV requested the First Hall, Civil Court to bar the company from making the switch “without the authorisation of the competent authorities”.

This would be discriminatory against the applicant company since it removed the “level playing field” and would thus result in Smash Communications Ltd suffering considerable damages, the station argued.

Lawyer Emmy Bezzina signed the application for the injunction.