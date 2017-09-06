Should there be personalised parking spaces for blue badge holders?

There should be a policy that allows personalised parking for blue badge holders in exceptional cases, according to the disability Commissioner. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

There should be a policy that allows personalised parking for blue badge holders in exceptional cases, the Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability is insisting a year after it tabled proposals.

Ahead of a meeting with the government in the coming weeks, Commissioner Oliver Scicluna told this newspaper the CRPD was calling for a more fair and less abused reserved parking system.

The commission last year called for the introduction of bays reserved for specific people with a disability that also display the individual’s vehicle number plate.

Mr Scicluna told this newspaper that personalised parking went against Transport Malta policy, and the cars currently displaying a specific number plate were not approved by the commission or the authority. They were probably authorised by local councils.

When asked in September of last year whether they had received CRPD’s proposals about reserved parking for specific people with a disability, a Transport Ministry spokeswoman said the policy had been “discussed at length with the commission and a way forward has been established”. The policy was being finalised, she added.

This week, a year later, the ministry was again asked when the authorities planned to implement changes to the system. A spokeswoman said the ministry believed the best way forward was to consider each case on its own merit.

This included the particular requirements of the applicant, as well as the conditions of the street and area concerned.

Personalising all reserved parking spots is likely to be more detrimental to those who truly need them - Ministry spokesperson

“TM and other entities involved in this process acknowledge that there are certain situations where a personalised parking bay for a person with disability is necessary. At the same time, personalising all reserved parking spots is likely to be more detrimental to the individuals who truly need these accessibility facilities.

“While finding a free parking space at all times outside one’s home may be essential for certain applicants, it is equally important to have access to reserved spaces in other areas that they wish to travel to.”

In the coming weeks, the Transport Minister is set to meet with the Parliamentary Secretary for People with a Disability and Commissioner Scicluna. “At this meeting, the policy will be discussed to decide on the best way forward in the interest of those who are most in need of these personalised parking spaces.”

Mr Scicluna told the Times of Malta that the CRPD was aware of changes over the past year that constrained how reserved parking was being assigned.

“This doesn’t mean that the system is perfect, as we are certain that it requires some tweaks in policy to make it better for those who really need it.”

Reserved parking for blue badge holders should not be seen as a freebie or something that entitles a person to lead a life of a VIP, he said, urging applicants to ask themselves whether they really needed reserved parking and keep in mind the rest of society.

“As Commissioner, I lead by example. I am eligible for reserved parking, but since I can do without it for now, I haven’t applied for it. I know how to make a distinction between the need for independence and just being comfortable.

“We want a fairer system. There are wheelchair-users and people with severe mobility impairments who drive their own car. They apply for reserved parking (not personalised) close to their homes and this ends up being used by other blue badge holders. We want to mainly tackle this issue, with the aim of allowing them a more independent lifestyle.”

Mr Scicluna again expressed disappointment that at times, local councils decided on granting reserved parking for blue badge holders (not personalised) without notifying TM, let alone following the authority’s policy.

“It is crucial that involved entities join forces and work together for a more coordinated service… I am determined that our call will be heard and the best decisions will be taken.”