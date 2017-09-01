Tougher fines for blue badge parking abuse are stuck in ministry traffic

The Parking Concessions for People with Disability Act was passed by Parliament towards the end of last year but is yet to be enforced. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Blue badge parking issues will be ironed out in a meeting between the government and the Commissioner for the Rights of People with a Disability, months after Parliament passed a law raising fines tenfold.

Commissioner Oliver Scicluna, himself a blue badge user who encounters irregularities, receives more than one complaint a day about blue badge parking abuse.

The Parking Concessions for People with Disability Act was passed towards the end of last year but could not be enforced, pending the issue of a legal notice, he pointed out.

Asked whether the Social Solidarity Ministry was aware of this and when would the legal notice be issued, a spokeswoman said all stakeholders, including Minister Michael Falzon and Parliamentary Secretary Anthony Agius Decelis, would be meeting in the coming days “to iron out the issues concerning the blue badge and parking regulations”.

Mr Scicluna, who has taken up the issue with the authorities since the enactment of the law, said the legal notice was delayed because of the change in administration. He will be meeting Social Solidarity Ministry officials in the coming weeks to discuss the issue.

According to the new law, abusers would be liable to a fine of at least €230 and have their car towed

Mr Scicluna said that, once he was not empowered to enforce laws and regulations, he could only convey reports of abuse to the police. He is hopeful the harsh fines contemplated by the new act would help create a mentality of tolerance and respect.

Abusers are usually slapped with a €23 parking fine but, according to the new law, abusers would be liable to a fine of at least €230 and have their car towed. If they repeat the offence, the fine will rise to between €1,000 and €1,500 and their vehicle will be towed.

In an interview with the Times of Malta before Parliament had approved the law, Mr Scicluna had noted that the new legislation would make a difference, “though not overnight, as we also need to overcome the challenge of the ‘so what’ mentality.

“Unfortunately, in our country, people only learn when you hit their pockets,” he said.

“We are not in favour of fines but it is the only solution to curb abuse.”