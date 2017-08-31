Watch: PN leadership candidates in second debate

The PN leadership candidates are facing off in a second debate hosted by the Nationalist Party ahead of the first round of voting on Saturday.

Some 1,300 councillors will vote in the first round, choosing two candidates who will then be on the ballot paper for the second round on September 16 when, for the first time, all the party's members will vote.

Adrian Delia joined the other candidates for the debate despite a call by the PN Administrative Council yesterday for him to consider his position after allegations of financial impropriety. Dr Dalli says he will fight as an investigation by the party's ethics committee showed he not done anything wrong.

The other candidates are Alex Perici Calascione, Frank Portelli and Chris Said. They are replying to questions by journalists and councillors. The debate is hosted by Jes Saliba.

Follow proceedings on the live stream above. The video takes some time to load.