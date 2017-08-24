Watch: PN candidate leaders in first debate

The four candidates for the PN leadership - Adrian Delia, Alex Perici Calascione, Frank Portelli and Chris Said - are debating live on NET television.

This is the first of two planned debates before the September 2 election, with the second scheduled for next week.

Around 1,500 people will be voting, including members of Parliament, party candidates, local councillors, district members and representatives from the party’s sectional committees.

Two out of the four candidates will be chosen, who will pass on to the next round, the general party conference on September 16, at which party members will be voting.

