Simon Busuttil nominated to EU panel

Simon Busuttil.

Outgoing Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil has been nominated to serve on an EU panel tasked with scrutinising judges and advocates-general nominated to the European Court of Justice.

Dr Busuttil's nomination must be approved by the European Parliament plenary before he can assume the post.

In a statement confirming the nomination, the Nationalist Party said that Dr Busuttil would nevertheless continue serving as a member of parliament should he start serving on the panel come March 2018.

READ: I will keep fighting for Panama Papers justice, says Busuttil

The four-year post will see Dr Busuttil join a panel of experts responsible for giving an opinion on candidates' suitability to serve as judges and advocate-general of the ECJ, before member states make the appointments. The panel meets roughly eight times a year.

If his nomination is approved, Dr Busuttil will serve as the European Parliament's representative on the seven-member panel. The outgoing PN leader, who was formally nominated by MEP Pavel Svoboda, who chair's the EP committee on legal affairs, will replace Italian Luigi Berlinguer.

In its statement, the PN said that Dr Busuttil would neverthless continue to serve as a local MP, with the fight against corruption remaining his key focus.