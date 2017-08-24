Mayor laments 'lawlessness' in Ħamrun

The Holy Trinity parish church in Marsa where the incident happened. Photo: Google Streetview

The mayor of Ħamrun has accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to the lawlessness he said prevailed in certain parts of the suburb that are inhabited by migrant communities.

Ħamrun mayor Christian Sammut

Christian Sammut’s outburst came in the wake of the arrest of a foreigner outside the Holy Trinity parish church in neighbouring Marsa who shouted “Allahu akbar” near the church parvis during a funeral service.

Reacting to a news report about the incident, the mayor complained that the situation in certain areas between Marsa and Ħamrun was fast getting out of control.

“We have ended up with families complaining that their neighbouring properties are being inhabited by 10 men in squalid conditions without basic amenities,” he said.

“Furthermore, many of them are flouting the law when it comes to refuse collection and disposal, with the consequence that the area has become an eyesore,” he added.

Mr Sammut questioned the legality of a number of shops acquired by migrants, which he said were being used as dormitories with no respect for sanitary and waste disposal regulations.

“Though the council has been flagging these problems to the authorities, we have found no support whatsoever.”

Certain garage complexes lacking basic sanitary facilities were being converted into makeshift apartments to the detriment of other users

“The future is not bright at all, because those who should be taking action are just watching,” he said. The mayor insisted his criticism was not racially motivated.

He remarked that, apart from the incidents highlighted on Facebook, the council was aware that certain garage complexes lacking basic sanitary facilities were being converted into makeshift apartments to the detriment of other users.

“This has led to a situation whereby the common area is full of men, even late at night, fuelling security concerns among other garage owners,” he said.

Mr Sammut pointed out that the authorities, such as the police, planning watchdog and health inspectorate, were passing the buck whenever the council filed a complaint or sought support.

Marsa parish priest Karm Aquilina insisted that despite the significant presence of migrants in the vicinity, none of his parishioners had ever reported being harassed.