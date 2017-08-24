'Allahu akbar’ outside funeral lands man in court

The man who caused a stir when he interrupted a funeral ceremony at the Holy Trinity Church in Marsa with shouts of ‘Allahu akbar’ was let off with a conditional discharge following his arraignment this afternoon.

Modibo Cisse, a 29-year old Ivorian national residing in Rome, claimed to have been simply citing a prayer for the deceased, when he disrupted the funeral liturgy with his cries of ‘Allahu akbar’ (God is great) from the pavement, an exaltation often used in Muslim funerary rites.

Looking sad, he pleaded guilty to having yesterday breached the peace while also being drunk in public. Another charge of uttering threats and insults was withdrawn by the prosecution during the course of the sitting.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, heard how the accused happened to be present during a police raid, unrelated to the funeral, carried out earlier on this morning in Marsa. The man was identified and taken into police custody.

After hearing the man plead guilty to the charges and upon being informed that the offender had willingly agreed to return to Italy, the court handed him a two-year conditional discharge.

The court was told that Mr Cisse was scheduled to fly back to Italy this evening.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja was defence counsel.