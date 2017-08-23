Transport Malta dodges speed camera calls following Mġarr road death

Photo: Shutterstock

The transport authority is concerned about “each and every accident on Maltese roads”, but would not decide on the introduction of new safety measures because of such incidents.

Transport Malta was asked whether it would be introducing a new speed camera, or other excessive driving mitigation measures, after a woman lost her life in a tragic incident on the road between Mġarr and Mosta on Sunday afternoon.

The incident captivated the public attention, particularly as the road had already claimed the life of the victim’s sister 24 years earlier.

Janie Turner, 45, died metres away from a memorial plaque to her younger sister Carmen who was 17 when she had also died on a Sunday in August.

Both women had been passengers in cars.

“We need a speed camera, speed bumps, and crash barriers on this road. How many more accidents will we allow to happen before this is done?” Times of Malta reader Timothy Farrugia said.

The authority spokesman said the reduction of injuries and fatalities on Maltese roads was a priority for all entities involved in the planning, operation and control of the road network.

And, although the risk of traffic accidents could never be eliminated, the authority implemented several precautionary measures to make roads safer.

Pressed as to whether any new measures would be introduced along the road, the spokesman said: “Decisions on the introduction of specific measures to tackle road safety concerns, including speed cameras, are taken by the authority throughout the year after considering different specifications and conditions. Such measures are not normally determined as a reaction to specific incidents.”

The authority, he added, was engaged in infrastructural projects and ongoing educational initiatives aimed at increasing road safety and raising awareness on the importance of responsible driving.