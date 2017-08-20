Update 2 - Woman dead, two injured in Mġarr road crash

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A woman died and two men were hospitalised this afternoon after a collision involving two cars on the road between Mosta and Mġarr.

The accident happened at about 3.25pm. The woman was a passenger in a Perodua Kancil, which also crashed into a wall and ended up on its side. The driver, 41 of St Paul's Bay, was hospitalised in a serious condition.

The second car, a Mazda, was driven by a 26-year-old from Sta Lucija, who was also hospitalised, albeit in a less serious condition.

A number of ambulances and rescue crews of the Civil Protection Department were deployed to the scene. At one time policemen were seen searching fields bordering the road amid fears that an infant - the woman's son - might have been in her car because baby things were found inside. Fortunately, he had not been with her.

The police are investigating and a magisterial inquiry has been called.