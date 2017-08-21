Barcelona attack suspect shot dead - Spanish media

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Updated 5.30pm

The main suspect in the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people last week, 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub, was shot dead by police this afternoon, Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia said.

READ: Suspect fled on foot and then stabbed van driver to death

Spanish police declined to confirm the report but said on Twitter that they had shot a man following an "incident" in Subirats, west of the city, without giving further details.

Police said the person shot was wearing an explosive belt, confirming similar reports in other Spanish news outlets.

A bomb tech squad has been brought in to approach the shot man and check the scene, they added on Twitter.

La Vanguardia reported that a Subirats resident had contacted police after noticing that he looked like photos of Abouyaaqoub doing the rounds in Spanish media.

He reportedly fled on foot but was tracked down by police and shot.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.