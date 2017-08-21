Van driver in Barcelona attack stabbed man as he escaped, and took his car - police
Police now consider that the death toll from the attacks stands at 15
The man who rammed a car into crowds in Barcelona last Thursday, identified as 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaqoub, fled the scene on foot before later stabbing a man to death and taking his car to escape, police in Catalonia said on Friday.
Police are still searching for Abouyaaqoub and released photos of him today.
Thirteen people died in the van rampage on Las Ramblas, while another woman was killed in a separate attack by suspected Islamist militants hours later in the seaside resort in Cambrils.
Police now consider that the death toll from the attacks stands at 15, including the Spanish man stabbed in his car as he was parking. They believe Abouyaaqoub took the car, rammed into officials at a police checkpoint in the city and then abandoned the vehicle with the dead body in it.
