Casual election among Forza Nazzjonali candidates on Wednesday

Casual elections to fill parliamentary seats vacated by Forza Nazzjonali candidates elected from two districts will be held today week, the Electoral Commission said.

The election will be held among candidates in the seventh, 10th, 11th (two seats to be filled) and 13th districts where seats were ceded respectively by Beppe Fenech Adami, Robert Arrigo, Simon Busuttil and David Agius and Marthese Portelli.

Nominations will be received from tomorrow at the Electoral Commission’s Office at Evans Building, Merchants Street, Valletta, between 9am and 1pm. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Office of the Electoral Commission.

Casual elections are held among candidates who were not elected straight away.

The ballot papers of MPs who cede their seats are opened and allocated to the other candidates according to preferences.