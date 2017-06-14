Advert
Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 15:39

Casual election among Forza Nazzjonali candidates on Wednesday

Casual elections to fill parliamentary seats vacated by Forza Nazzjonali candidates elected from two districts will be held today week, the Electoral Commission said.

The election will be held among candidates in the seventh, 10th, 11th (two seats to be filled) and 13th districts where seats were ceded respectively by Beppe Fenech Adami, Robert Arrigo, Simon Busuttil and David Agius and Marthese Portelli.

READ: David Thake, Ivan Bartolo out as PN picks its casual election districts

Nominations will be received from tomorrow at the Electoral Commission’s Office at Evans Building, Merchants Street, Valletta, between 9am and 1pm. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Office of the Electoral Commission.

Casual elections are held among candidates who were not elected straight away.

The ballot papers of MPs who cede their seats are opened and allocated to the other candidates according to preferences.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. David Thake, Ivan Bartolo out as PN...

  2. Watch: Were FIAU reports written to be...

  3. Watch: PN candidate Ivan Bartolo insists...

  4. PN leader reiterates decision to resign

  5. Nationalist candidate wakes up to...

  6. Muscat expected to face tough questions...

  7. Vandals destroy olive grove in Mellieħa

  8. David Thake calls for fair casual...

  9. Development permits double in five days...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 14-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed