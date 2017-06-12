PN picks its casual election districts

Simon Busuttil and David Agius will both vacate 11th district seats.

The Nationalist Party will hold casual elections in the 7th, 10th, 11th and 13th districts to fill parliamentary seats vacated by MPs elected in two districts.

In a brief statement, the PN said that its executive committee had decided, by secret vote, to vacate seats in the aforementioned districts.

PN leader Simon Busuttil will drop his seat in the 11th district, as will David Agius, who was also elected in two districts. Ivan Bartolo and Alex Perici Calascione will be hopeful of their chances to grab the two vacated seats.

The party's deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami will hold on to his 8th district seat and will instead vacate his seat in the 7th district, with Antoine Borg best poised to take advantage and win a seat.

He will however face competition from Sam Abela, Godfrey Farrugia, David Vassallo and Peter Micallef, who all received a healthy number of votes in the June 3 election.

Marthese Portelli and Beppe Fenech Adami will vacate their 13th and 7th district seats respectively.

Robert Arrigo will vacate his 10th district seat, ensuring fellow PN veteran George Pullicino remains in the running for a parliamentary seat. The onetime minister will compete with newcomer Nick Refalo and Graziella Attard Previ for the seat.

Marthese Portelli will drop her 13th district seat, with lawyer Kevin Cutajar hoping the decision will send him into parliament for the first time. David Stellini is also in the running for the seat.

The PN executive council's decision to have Dr Busuttil keep his 12th district seat and Dr Fenech Adami remain as an 8th district MP means David Thake is out of the running for a parliamentary seat.

The Radio 101 presenter's hopes for a parliamentary seat had already been raised and then dashed when fellow 8th district candidate Therese Comodini Cachia announced she would be renouncing her seat, only for her to change her mind a few days later following a voter backlash.