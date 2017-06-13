Advert
Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 13:42

Casual election among Labour candidates on Tuesday

Casual elections to fill parliamentary seats vacated by Labour candidates elected from two districts will be held in a week's time, the Electoral Commission said. 

The election will be held among candidates in the fifth, twelfth, second, ninth, fourth, sixth and eighth districts where seats were ceded respectively by Joseph Muscat, Evarist Bartolo, Helena Dalli, Michael Falzon, Chris Fearne, Silvio Schembri, and Edward Scicluna.

Nominations will be received from tomorrow at the Electoral Commission’s Office at Evans Building, Merchants Street, Valletta, between 9am and 1pm. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Office of the Electoral Commission.

Casual elections are held among candidates who were not elected straight away. The ballot papers of MPs who cede their seats are opened and allocated to the other candidates according to preferences.  

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Bodies switched in mortuary blunder, man...

  2. David Thake, Ivan Bartolo out as PN...

  3. Family twice sees wallets stolen from...

  4. Angry Facebook post costs the author €2,000

  5. Boy, 4, in critical condition after...

  6. Maltese-Australian 'serial con artist'...

  7. Egrant whistleblower's husband testifies...

  8. Nationalist candidate wakes up to...

  9. PN leadership contest rules to be finalised

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed