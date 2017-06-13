Casual election among Labour candidates on Tuesday

Casual elections to fill parliamentary seats vacated by Labour candidates elected from two districts will be held in a week's time, the Electoral Commission said.

The election will be held among candidates in the fifth, twelfth, second, ninth, fourth, sixth and eighth districts where seats were ceded respectively by Joseph Muscat, Evarist Bartolo, Helena Dalli, Michael Falzon, Chris Fearne, Silvio Schembri, and Edward Scicluna.

Nominations will be received from tomorrow at the Electoral Commission’s Office at Evans Building, Merchants Street, Valletta, between 9am and 1pm. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Office of the Electoral Commission.

Casual elections are held among candidates who were not elected straight away. The ballot papers of MPs who cede their seats are opened and allocated to the other candidates according to preferences.