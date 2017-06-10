Bedingfield likely to become MP as Labour decides on districts

Glenn Bedingfield

Labour Party seats have become available on the second, fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth and 12th districts following a decision by the party executive this morning.

The seats were vacated by those candidates who were elected on two districts.

Read: Some Cabinet members, controversial candidates unlikely to get elected

The decision is expected to see the return to the Maltese parliament of ministers and a parliamentary secretary, as well as a mayor, and Glenn Bedingfield, a former MEP and prime ministerial aide who targets government critics through his controversial blog.

He will contest the seat on the second district vacated by Helena Dalli, putting Mr Bedingfield, former parliamentary secretary Stefan Buontempo and Mark Causon in the race.

The fourth district seat ceded by Health Minister Chris Fearne is likely to be taken up by Etienne Gatt, an MP in the last legislature, or Andy Ellul. Also in the race are Mr Buontempo, Joe Cilia, Domnic Grima and Rita Sammut.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will vacate his seat on the fifth district, opening a door for Mr Bedingfield, Luciano Busuttil, Roderick Cachia, Mario Calleja, Joseph Cutajar, Joe Farrugia, Edric Micallef, Sebastian Muscat, Rita Sammut, Carlo Stivala and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. The latter, a former PL president, is expected to win the seat.

Silvio Schembri's seat in the sixth district seat is likely to be taken up by Qormi mayor Rosianne Cutajar, with Gavin Gulia also in with a chance.

Edward Scicluna has ceded the eight district with Rosianne Cuatajr, Rachel Tua and Edward Zammit Lewis in with a chance. The former tourism minister, a close ally of the prime minister, is expected to win back his seat.

Michael Falzon will relinquish the ninth district, paving the way for Conrad Borg Manche, Manuel Mallia, Sigmund Mifsud, Nikita Zammit Alamango and Edward Zammit Lewis. Dr Mallia is the favourite to win back his seat.

Evarist Bartolo will be giving up his seat on the 12th district, opening up a race between Joseph Matthew Attard, Clayton Bartolo, Alfred Grima, Franco Mercieca, Deborah Schembri, Kenneth Spiteri and Fleur Vella. Dr Schembri, a former parliamentary secretary is likely to win this seat.