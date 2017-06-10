Tainted persons should not be in government - PD

Konrad Mizzi is now Minister of Tourism. Photo: Jonathan Borg

It was unfortunate that the Prime Minister could not find less tainted persons from among those elected to entrust with tourism and Air Malta, but decided to reappoint Konrad Mizzi to Cabinet, Partit Demokratiku said.

In a statement this morning, PD also noted that the Prime Minister decided to keep Keith Schembri as his chief of staff despite his dubious behaviour and the opening of a company in Panama in 2013.

It questioned the decision to appoint MP Robert Abela as a consultant to the OPM when he formed part of Parliament.

One should distinguish between Parliament and the executive, it said.

PD expressed dismay that financial services and citizenship, two portfolios connected to the ongoing magisterial inquiry, were now under the OPM.

On a more positive note, PD said it was good to see Justyne Caruana taking over the Gozo Ministry.

It wished all newly appointed ministers and parliamentary secretaries well and hoped they would now represent all residents in the Maltese islands.

