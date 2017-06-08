Advert
Thursday, June 8, 2017

Kurt Sansone

Muscat to announce Cabinet today

Expected to include new faces

Joseph Muscat is expected to announce his Cabinet this afternoon, which will include new faces elected for the first time.

The Prime Minister said yesterday his decision would be based on competence, general election performance, seniority and geographical distribution.

This list of criteria indicates that none of the new faces will occupy ministerial posts, according to sources. It also shows the intention to re-appoint most of the outgoing ministers. However, "some surprises" are to be expected, the sources said.

They said former energy minister Konrad Mizzi, who was at the heart of controversy over his opening of a secret company in Panama in the last legislature, will also be part of the Cabinet.

Dr Mizzi polled strongly on the 4th District, even though he was denied the top spot by an even stronger performance posted by former health minister Chris Fearne.

No changes are expected to the major portfolios like finance, health and education, however, sources said the Prime Minister will shift some responsibilities in line with the Labour Party’s manifesto pledges. 

