Saturday, April 29, 2017, 16:01

Watch: Indonesia's oldest botanical garden (ARTE)

Java's Bogor garden hosts a palace and a rainforest

Located on the island of Java, the botanical garden of Bogor is the oldest in Indonesia. Created at the beginning of the 19th century by the Dutch, who controlled the archipelago, it hosts the presidential palace and shelters a tropical rainforest.

 

