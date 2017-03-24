Watch: US army veteran kills black man with sword, admits racial bias
A white US army veteran from Baltimore determined to make a racist attack took a bus to New York, randomly picked out...
Sale of people's browsing history may soon be allowed
The US Senate has voted to overturn new privacy rules for internet service providers, employing a rarely used...
Broadcasting Authority head also given €27,000 government job last year
Updated 1pm - Added PN statement Embattled Broadcasting Authority chairwoman, Tanya Borg Cardona was also engaged to...
Defective service of court summons 19 years ago breached man's rights
A Maltese man living in Canada for the past 19 years has been granted the right to have a civil suit, filed against...
Air Malta to offer scheduled flights to Israel
