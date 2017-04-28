Watch: A breathlessly beautiful Japanese garden (ARTE)
Kenroku-en garden in Kanazawa combines ponds, waterfalls and over 8,000 trees
Jean-Philippe Teyssier, landscape architect, continues his tour of the world's most beautiful gardens. The huge Kenroku-en Garden, located in the Japanese city of Kanazawa, combines ponds, waterfalls, waterfalls, over 8,000 trees and 180 species of plants.
