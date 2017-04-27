Time to take back control

The impressive turnout at last Sunday’s national protest cannot be ignored by the government. The people were there to stand up and be counted. It is no longer a question of having one political opinion or another.

The latest revelations about the ownership of the infamous third secret company in Panama are shocking people from all walks of life.

During the national protest, I met people who had so far belonged to different political parties but are now keen

to be part of the momentum behind the birth of a

new national force that cannot tolerate how our national reputation has gone down the drain as a result of the

sheer scale and level of corruption that has plagued the present government.

In their new book Corruption – What Everyone Needs to Know, scholars Ray Fisman and Miriam Golden point out that: “Ordinary citizens are often well aware that they are the victims of corruption, but feel powerless to do anything about it.”

The authors observe that one of the ways to combat corruption is “when voters rise up to demand change”. That is what was set in motion last Sunday in Valletta.

Imagine that the police receive an anonymous call about a serious crime that has been committed and the person calling them indicates where the evidence is hidden. What would the police do in a serious and democratic country? Surely not wait until the next day – when all the evidence referred to has been removed.

The unfortunate truth is that you do not have to imagine any of this. It has happened for real. A journalist, without resorting to any anonymity, reveals in black and white in a blog followed throughout the country that the owner of Egrant is none other than the Prime Minister’s wife and that there are documents to prove that and more in a safe in Pilatus Bank.

The enquiry is then ordered only after we see live on NET TV the owner of that bank accompanied by the risk manager walk out of the place with two pieces of luggage. What does it tell you about the basics of not allowing tampering with crucial evidence, about our country’s institutions, about our Prime Minister?

But then while the evidence was being blatantly removed, the Prime Minister was initially telling us that an enquiry was not necessary, and the Police Commissioner had another priority – that of enjoying a traditional Maltese dish.

Only after crucial evidence is removed does the Prime Minister have the audacity to phone up One Television to announce that he is ordering the police to contact the on-duty magistrate to carry out an enquiry about the alleged crime that ultimately involves himself.

This is similar to asking a magistrate to investigate a murder report after enough time has elapsed for the corpse to be moved away from the scene of the crime. No magistrate, irrespective of his level of integrity, good intentions and determination, can discover that which was stowed away from him before he was asked to start conducting his enquiry, which, ironically, has as one of its most fundamental objectives that of preserving all possible evidence.

To add insult to injury, the person being investigated and insisting on remaining in his powerful office starts challenging one and all to produce the evidence. As pointed out by PN leader Simon Busuttil last Sunday, the proof of the Prime Minister’s guilt lies in his very behaviour, and that is not limited to how he has acted since last Thursday, when the news broke out about the ownership of the third secret company in Panama, but throughout the last four years since he assumed office.

Another thought about proof comes to mind. Does any self-respecting person even imagine that the Prime Minister or any of his acolytes would have ever told us that his chief of staff or his energy minister had opened secret companies in Panama out of their own accord had the Panama Papers not been leaked?

Equally, would the owner of Pilatus Bank tell us about his leaving from the bank’s emergency exit with two pieces of luggage had he not been caught by NET TV cameras?

What we are managing to reveal is happening despite all the attempts to conceal, thwart and manipulate the truth. Probably what we are managing to reveal is only the tip of an iceberg, but it is enough to establish who stands for honesty and who stands for deceit, who is drowning in corruption and who stands to give our country a new beginning where we shall have structures and institutions that are there to serve the people rather than those in power, where as a people, we take back control.

That is what last Sunday’s national protest was about.

Francis Zammit Dimech is a lawyer and Nationalist Party MP.