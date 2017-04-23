Serious failures found at Pilatus Bank

Serious failures in the prevention of money laundering were identified at Pilatus Bank in a 2016 report received by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

Pilatus Bank has been thrust into the spotlight by Daphne Caruana Galizia’s allegation of a massive money transfer made from an account there to a Dubai account held by Michelle Muscat, the Prime Minister’s wife.

A two-week on-site inspection was carried out at the bank by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), an independent anti-money-laundering agency, during the first quarter of last year.

Serious customer due diligence failures, which are crucial in the prevention of money laundering, were flagged to the MFSA following the inspection.

The inspection was spurred by concerns about the bank’s operations raised by MFSA officials before the Panama Papers were published in April by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

MFSA sources said the inspection, which was carried out by the FIAU’s compliance section, found serious shortcomings in the way Pilatus dealt with politically exposed persons (PEPs) from high-risk jurisdictions.

‘Politically exposed person’ is a legal term referring to politicians and other high-ranking officials who pose an increased money-laundering risk to institutions doing business with them.

Sources said that Pilatus accepted business from PEPs in high-risk jurisdictions like Azerbaijan, a country notorious for high-level corruption involving the ruling Aliyev family and those close to them. Malta has, in recent years, stepped up its relations with Azerbaijan.

MFSA officials also flagged certain business being done with local PEPs.

Asked for copies of the due diligence and source of fund documents held by the MFSA, which gave Pilatus Bank a licence to operate in 2015, and whether any concerns about the bank had ever been raised, a spokesman for the authority said such information could not be made public.

Any administrative action taken by the MFSA was made public on the authority’s website, the spokesman added.

The MFSA would have been expected to exert a high level of due diligence before granting the licence, because the source of the bank’s funding was a national of a sanctioned country, Iran.

Audit and accounting firm KMPG, which helped Pilatus obtain their banking licence, refused to comment on specific questions, citing client confidentiality.

In comments to The Sunday Times of Malta, FIAU director Kenneth Farrugia said specific questions about Pilatus Bank and compliance work carried out by the unit could not be answered for legal reasons.

Asked for a general comment about the advisability of doing business with Azeri PEPs, Mr Farrugia said entities and persons subject to anti-money-laundering rules were not barred from entering into business with PEPs or specific jurisdictions.

Any such business dealings have to be subjected to enhanced due diligence processes due to their high-risk nature.

Sources said it is these very failures by Pilatus that were highlighted to the MFSA by the FIAU.

Pilatus Bank’s chairman, Seyed Ali Sadr, on Friday refused to comment about any dealings the bank had with the Aliyevs.

Mr Sadr told this paper that he would not be commenting on any clients that the bank may or may not have.

Ms Caruana Galizia has alleged that money transfers took place between Leyla Aliyev’s Pilatus account and Dubai accounts owned by the Prime Minister’s wife and his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, as well as Minister Konrad Mizzi.

All those involved have strenuously denied the accusations.

In a statement prior to Mr Sadr’s comment, the bank denied having any business dealings with the Muscats.

Specific questions sent to Pilatus Bank about its anti-money-laundering compliance standards had not been answered by the time of writing.