Turkish PM wants EU to open membership talks on justice and media freedom

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has called on the European Union to open membership talks on justice and media freedom, possibly under the Maltese Presidency, saying it would be a good opportunity for his country to set the record straight on some related issues.

Mr Yildirim, who is on an official visit to Malta, made this appeal during a joint news conference following bilateral talks with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at Castille, in which he faced questions on Turkey’s record on fundamental rights.

The issue came to the fore following a failed coup staged in July last year, which was followed by the closure of a number of pro-Opposition publishers, media restrictions, and arrests.

“If freedom of the press and rule of law are so important to the EU, then let us open the negotiations on Chapters 23 and 24 on justice and freedom of media, so that we can respond to anything the EU has to say,” the Turkish Prime Minister said.

In his reaction, he justified his government’s decision to refuse entry in Turkey to a number of journalists saying this was done for security reasons.

“We are fighting those who claim they are journalists to give support to terrorists. We need to distinguish between those persons and real journalists.”

On his part, the Maltese Prime Minister said that from day one Malta was very clear in its support for the democratically-elected Turkish government. During the meeting, Mr Yildirim had also given his “analysis” on the situation following the coup, Dr Muscat said.

On the other hand, he remarked that Malta, as well as the EU, were critical on anything which could impinge on freedom of speech.

“The fact that we might disagree on an issue does not mean that we don’t work on other issues,” he said.

“It’s about engaging more rather than issuing condemnations, it’s about understanding our situation better,” Dr Muscat added.

“We all know that freedom of speech and journalism are not the best bedfellows for politicians in government,” he remarked.

Talks between the two leaders also touched on migration and the EU-Turkey deal reached last year whereby Turkey committed itself to accept the return of all asylum seekers who travelled through the country in exchange for billions of euros in aid, visa exemption for Turkish citizens, and revived negotiations for Turkish accession to the EU.

In his comments, the Turkish Prime Minister expressed his wish for a faster implementation of this agreement and the visa exemption.

As for the bilateral relations, the Turkish Prime Minister welcomed Malta’s plan to open an embassy, as well as the signing of two cooperation agreements in health, and family and social affairs. Mr Yildirim thanked Malta’s support for Turkey’s EU membership bid.

The Maltese Prime Minister noted that Turkish investment in Malta was significant, mainly in the Freeport and the Valletta Cruise Port. On his part, Mr Yildirim said that the two countries could forge closer ties in the field of maritime trade.

Earlier, Mr Yildirim also met President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca at San Anton Palace.

Ms Coleiro Preca commended Turkey for the example it was setting through the humanitarian approach it was adopting to help refugees.

Prime Minister Yıldırım said that it was ‘Turkey’s responsibility for humanity’ to provide humanitarian aid to the three million refugees who have arrived in Turkey from neighbouring countries.

The President reiterated Malta’s continued support for Turkey in its relations with the European Union.