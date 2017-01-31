Aspiring French dentist wins Miss Universe

A dental student from Paris was crowned Miss Universe on Monday, becoming the second Frenchwoman to win the title in the pageant's history and the first champion from Europe in more than a decade.

Iris Mittenaere beat 85 other hopefuls in the finale in the Philippines in the 65th edition of the three-hour show that focused on diversity and empowering women to overcome the struggles of life.

"I was very surprised I won, I feel blessed," said the 24-year-old, whose competition profile had described her goal as advocating for dental and oral hygiene if she won.

Having clinched the crown, Mittenaere said she wanted to go beyond that and promote education for children and young women.

"I want to help people, I want to understand people, I want to meet people, that's why this is a dream for me.”

Haiti's Raquel Pelissier was the first runner-up, while Andrea Tovar of Colombia placed second runner-up.

Thirteen contestants were picked for the swimsuit round of the finals after a preliminary competition last week, before being reduced to nine for the evening gown segment.

The contenders were then trimmed to six, including Thailand's Chalita Suansane, Mary Esther Were of Kenya and local hopeful Maxene Medina, who overcame a torrent of domestic criticism of her public-speaking skills.

Steve Harvey returned as show host after a gaffe in the 2015 competition, when he mistakenly announced the wrong winner.

Canada's Sierra Bearchell, a 23-year-old law student and entrepreneur, also won a Top 13 spot despite getting some tough comments from fans about her weight, and how she was bigger than her rivals.