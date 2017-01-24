Political responsibility should be shouldered in Löwenbräu case - PL

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil should see that political responsibility was shouldered in the case of the transfer of the former Löwenbräu site in Qormi, the Labour Party said.

The PN and the PL have been trading accusations on the matter in the wake of an AG report which found serious shortcomings in the 2012 land transfer.

Vassallo Builders had strongly criticised an AG report where it was stated that the former Löwenbräu site in Qormi was transferred by the (former) government for €706,000 when its value was €7.83 million.

The PL said in a statement today that as Dr Busuttil was opting to support Dr Azzopardi and ignore the AG and the testimony given, he should explain why he believed Dr Azzopardi when the AG did not believe him.

It noted that if, as former minister Tonio Fenech had confirmed Dr Azzopardi was effectively the minister at the time, it was obvious that a meeting between Żaren Vassallo and the minister, during which the former was promised a compromise, would have been held with Dr Azzopardi.

The PL asked if Dr Azzopardi would be filing a perjury case against Mr Vassallo if he believed that this PN benefactor had lied in court.