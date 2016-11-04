Residents’ protest

Residents will be meeting in Dingli Circus, Sliema, tomorrow at 11am to speak out about issues that affect us all.

After decades of neglect, Sliema is under siege as never before. With developments planned or under way in almost every street, our narrow roads cope with all the traffic and parking needed for the hundreds of new apartments being built.

Cowboy developers work with impunity, filling the streets with dust and disturbing residents even on public holidays, seemingly immune to enforcement action.

Pavements are encroached and damaged, difficult to use with a pushchair, let alone a wheelchair.

As buildings rise taller and taller in narrow streets, residents are being deprived of their basic need for light and air. Residents living in the Savoy area are choked by car exhaust, Qui-si-Sana and Tignè residents are facing long years of construction while others still cannot sleep at night due to nightspots spreading to residential areas.

Long-suffering residents have finally had enough: this protest is not limited to Sliema residents because all Malta is being affected by the problems of overdevelopment, traffic and parking problems, public transport, abusive developers, destruction of our heritage and, above all, air and noise pollution that affects our health.

We urge all those who value their health and quality of life to attend the protest organised by Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar with the support of the Sliema local council and to encourage family and friends to attend as there is strength in numbers.