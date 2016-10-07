Parliament reconvenes Monday after summer recess

When Parliament reconvenes after the summer recess on Monday, members will be asked to approve the first reading of eight Bills, including one presented by the Opposition, and a motion which sets the pensions of the members of the Judiciary and the Attorney General.

Five of the Bills amend existing legislation and two - the Media and Defamation Bill and the Cohabitation Bill - are new.

The first item on the agenda is the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill.