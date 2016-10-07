Masterpiece in Heritage Malta collection on display in New York, Paris

A masterpiece that forms part of the national collection previously on exhibit at the National Museum of Fine Arts is featuring prominently in New York and will eventually move to Paris in a major retrospective exhibition entitled, Valentin de Buologne: Beyond Caravaggio.

The painting, Judith and Holofernes, was painted by French artist Valentin de Buologne (1591-1632). The greatest French follower of Caravaggio was one of the outstanding artists in 17th century Europe, and following Caravaggio’s death, he emerged as one of the most original protagonists of the new, naturalistic painting.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Louvre in Paris are commemorating this outstanding artist by devoting a monographic exhibition to him.

His works are very rare with only 60 paintings attributed to the painter. This exhibition will bring together 45 masterpieces by this artist and features Judith and Holofernes, which is currently under the guardianship of Heritage Malta and which eventually will be exhibited in the ongoing project MUZA.

This masterpiece is on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York until January 16.

This museum is the largest art museum in the United States and is among the most visited art museums in the world.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 with the aim to bring art and art education to the American people. It opened on 20th February 1872 and today its permanent collection contains over two million works, divided among seventeen curatorial departments.

Between February 10 and May 22, ‘Judith and Holofernes’ will be on display at the Louvre Museum in Paris. This will coincide with the Maltese Presidency of the Council of the European Union (January to June 2017). The Louvre Museum possesses the most important and extensive body of Valentin’s works.

The Louvre Museum in Paris is the world’s largest museums and a historic monument. Nearly 35,000 objects from prehistory to the 21st century are exhibited over an area of 60,600 square metres. It is the world’s second most visited museum. The collection is divided among eight curatorial departments.

This is an exceptional loan from Heritage Malta’s museum collection which was also loaned to the previous and last international exhibition about the French followers of Caravaggio, including Valentin de Buologne, held at the French Academy, Rome, and the Grand Palais, Paris in 1973.

‘Judith and Holofernes’ was one of the masterpieces exhibited at the National Museum of Fine Arts at the Admiralty House. This museum closed its doors earlier this month after 42 years. The new art museum will be housed in the Auberge d’Italie.

The new national community art museum will be called MUZA, and shall reopen at its designated new venue in 2018 when Valletta will be declared European Capital of Culture.