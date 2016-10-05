Paqpaqli accident victim still undergoing intensive rehabilitation, one year on
Victim's wife says journey is 'far from over'
A man injured in the Paqpaqli car show crash is still undergoing intense rehabilitation more than one year after the accident, his wife has said.
In a Facebook post, Noreen Farrugia said that despite rumours that all the accident victims had "left the hospital many months ago", this was not the case.
"The journey has been long and painful and far from over," Mrs Farrugia wrote. "The court proceeding should start soon and I hope this will not turn out to be a marathon taking years to be concluded."
Mrs Farrugia's husband Pierre was one of 26 people injured when a Porsche 918 Spyder supercar smashed into a motor show crowd at Ħal Farruġ in October 2015.
A magisterial inquiry into the accident found that the crash was due to excessive speed and a lack of handling techniques, with the car not suffering any mechanical failures. It also found that organisers had failed to put adequate safety measures into place.
13 people, including the car's driver Paul Bailey and Paqpaqli lead organiser Tonio Darmanin, were subsequently arraigned in court.
In her post, Mrs Farrugia also expressed her gratitude to president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, saying her intervention had made it possible for her husband to receive rehabilitation at Live Life in Sliema.
