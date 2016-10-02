Advert
Sunday, October 2, 2016

HBEU summer party

HSBC UK Contact Centre Malta (HBEU) held its annual summer party for employees at Senglea. This year&rsquo;s party embodied a special significance for the staff as HBEU is marking 10 years of successful operations in Malta. Seen here, from left, are Kalani Weerasinghe, Rob Vaughan and Yana Salisbury.HSBC UK Contact Centre Malta (HBEU) held its annual summer party for employees at Senglea. This year’s party embodied a special significance for the staff as HBEU is marking 10 years of successful operations in Malta. Seen here, from left, are Kalani Weerasinghe, Rob Vaughan and Yana Salisbury.
Matthew Alexander, John Sammut, Jessica Briffa, Jesmond Bartolo and Nicola Scerri.Matthew Alexander, John Sammut, Jessica Briffa, Jesmond Bartolo and Nicola Scerri.
