HBEU summer party
HSBC UK Contact Centre Malta (HBEU) held its annual summer party for employees at Senglea. This year’s party embodied a special significance for the staff as HBEU is marking 10 years of successful operations in Malta. Seen here, from left, are Kalani Weerasinghe, Rob Vaughan and Yana Salisbury.
Matthew Alexander, John Sammut, Jessica Briffa, Jesmond Bartolo and Nicola Scerri.
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.Comments powered by Disqus
Advert
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.