Today's top stories - June 10, 2019

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that around 400 trees and a vast tract of agricultural land will be destroyed if the latest version of the Central Link Project plans submitted this week get the go-ahead. It also reports that the majority of minimum wage earners are women.

The Malta Independent says Malta has received a written warning over the post-2009 car circulation tax.

l-orizzont says a geologist has warned of more building collapses such as that in Mellieha on Saturday. It also quotes the Commissioner for Persons with Disability welcoming Kevin Cutajar's nomination to parliament.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying the party will move forward with its organs filled by people willing to work.