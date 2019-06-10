 Man appears in court twice in the same morning
A man appeared before a magistrate twice in the same morning on Monday, after being charged with two separate crimes. 

Damian Cesare, 21, stands accused of having set a house in Żabbar on fire on June 1. He was charged with arson of the Triq Villabate property by inspector Oriana Spiteri, who also charged Mr Cesare with criminal damage and breaching a suspended sentence from May 2018, whilst under a probation order dating back to 2016.

Mr Cesare, who told the court he had no fixed address, also appeared magistrate Ian Farrugia in a separate sitting related to having breached bail conditions set in February 2018. 

Inspector Joanna Piscopo asked the court to seize a €20,000 personal guarantee Mr Cesare had provided as security. 

Mr Cesare, who was represented by lawyer Joe Brincat, entered not guilty pleas during both arraignments. He did not request bail. 

