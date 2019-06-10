Kevin Cutajar formally sworn in to Parliament

Gozitan lawyer Kevin Cutajar replaces David Stellini who recently resigned his seat.

New Opposition MP Kevin Cutajar was on Tuesday sworn in to Parliament to replace former Nationalist MP David Stellini, who recently resigned his seat to return to his former job in Brussels.

The motion to co-opt Dr Cutajar, a lawyer and Xagħra councillor, was moved by Leader of the House Chris Fearne, and was seconded by Opposition Leader Adrian Delia. It was unopposed.

Visibly emotional, Dr Cutajar expressed the "privilege" he felt at forming part of the House of Representatives and at having the opportunity to represent the Gozitan electorate which had voted for him.

Government Whip Byron Camilleri and Opposition Leader Adrian Delia both wished Dr Cutajar a fruitful tenure as MP.

Dr Cutajar, who lost his sight as a teenager, was chosen to fill Mr Stellini's seat by the PN executive council on Saturday, running unopposed after a battle which threatened to split the party.

An initial vote on the co-option was taken and won by Jean Pierre Debono, by just two votes, but Mr Debono later said he would not be taking up the seat after it emerged that two of the executive members who cast their vote were not eligible to do so.

The PN leadership was then threatened with legal action by the party’s regional committee in Gozo if it persisted with Mr Debono’s co-option. During the week, party general secretary Clyde Puli called other Gozitan candidates urging them to join the race for the vacant parliamentary seat. They declined the offer.

