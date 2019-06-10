 Fourth Gozo Channel ferry arrives
Monday, June 10, 2019, 09:31

Fourth Gozo Channel ferry arrives

The ship was chartered from Greece

Video - Matthew Mirabelli

The MV Nicollaos, the fourth ferry for the Gozo Channel fleet, arrived in Maltese waters on Monday morning and berthed at Ċirkewwa, having sailed from Greece

The ro-ro ferry, already in Gozo Channel colours, has been leased by the Maltese company amid an increase in passenger and car crossings and repeated complaints about long queues to board.  

The ship has been chartered together with its crew on a short lease while Gozo Channel seeks a more suitable vessel for longer lease.  

The Nicollaos was built in 1987, several years before the other ferries used by Gozo Channel. 

The Gozo Channel's latest ferry in calm Maltese waters. Photo: Daniel Cilia.The Gozo Channel's latest ferry in calm Maltese waters. Photo: Daniel Cilia.

 

