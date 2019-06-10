Fourth Gozo Channel ferry arrives

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video - Matthew Mirabelli

The MV Nicollaos, the fourth ferry for the Gozo Channel fleet, arrived in Maltese waters on Monday morning and berthed at Ċirkewwa, having sailed from Greece

The ro-ro ferry, already in Gozo Channel colours, has been leased by the Maltese company amid an increase in passenger and car crossings and repeated complaints about long queues to board.

The ship has been chartered together with its crew on a short lease while Gozo Channel seeks a more suitable vessel for longer lease.

The Nicollaos was built in 1987, several years before the other ferries used by Gozo Channel.