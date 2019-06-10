 EU tells Malta to change its licence rules for imported second-hand cars
Advert
Monday, June 10, 2019, 08:01

EU tells Malta to change its licence rules for imported second-hand cars

Commission takes issue with heavier taxes for cars registered after January 2009

The European Commission has told Malta to amend its car licensing rules to bring them in line with the rest of the bloc.

In a formal notice to Malta, it observed that under current Maltese legislation, cars registered in Malta after January 1, 2009 and imported from other Member States are taxed more heavily than similar cars registered in Malta before that date, even when the imported car has already been registered in another Member State.

READ: New vehicle registration tax announced

“The Commission considers that the Maltese legislation is not compatible with EU law. According to the case-law of the Court of Justice of the EU, EU law is infringed where road taxes are calculated according to different criteria which lead to higher taxes being imposed on cars imported from other Member States compared to non-imported vehicles,” the commission said.

The Maltese authorities have now two months to reply; otherwise, the Commission may send a reasoned opinion, setting a course for legal action.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ryanair to set up a new airline based in Malta

  2. Developer: I don’t know what could have caused the Mellieħa...

  3. Disqualified bidder wins €15m road tunnel contract

  4. Construction sector to be summoned to Castille following...

  5. Yorgen Fenech: David Thake's claim is a blatant lie

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-06-2019 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed