Drunk tourists admit to breaking into clothes store

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two drunk tourists who broke into a clothes store in the early hours of Sunday morning have ended up with suspended sentences and a €2,000 fine.

Mathieu John Fullen, 20, and Doris Robert Damour, 21, admitted to damaging and stealing from a Baystreet outlet at 4.45am on June 8 and of having been drunk and unable to take care of themselves in public.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri took note of the two French tourists’ guilty plea and noted that they had clean criminal records.

The court condemned them to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered them to fork out €1,838 to the shop owner.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol prosecuted.