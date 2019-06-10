Christians’ menu

Can a Christian continue to be called so if he harbours racist feelings towards migrants who live among us in this country? Can he sleep comfortably, knowing that, out at sea, desperate human beings are packed like sardines in a slowly-deflating rubber-dinghy? Of course, not.

The present tragic migrant situation should not stop Christians from reflecting on what St John Paul II often stressed in his teachings. There is a hierarchy of values a Christian should adhere to if s/he is to be considered a worthy believer in the Gospel.

Some Christians do not realise it is meaningless condemning racism and defending the right of migrants to a life of dignity if the most important of all values – the right to be born – is denied. Sadly, it seems the refusal of some Christians to defend what St John Paul II referred to as non-negotiable issues, such as the indissoluble union between a man and a woman in sacramental marriage, can only be attributed to one or both of the following.

Firstly, it is political correctness, which dictates that one does not say anything that might irritate those who follow the dominant culture of the day.

It could also be that, for some, contrary to what the Lord teaches, such matters are not a priority and are best left aside, except for a subdued reference once in a while.

On the other hand, to the delight of the media, there is incessant talk about ‘safe’ subjects such as climate change, the environment and migrants.

It was not so with the early Christians. They took on the cultural might of the Roman empire and were witness to the teachings of Christ which, as today, ran counter to the dominant thought of the time, often paying with their lives for this. Is it possible that, today, Christians, whose ancestors faced lions in the arena, have lost the courage to preach the Gospel in its entirety but insist on choosing only those parts that are conducive to the mentality of today’s men and women?