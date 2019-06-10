I am sure Joseph Heller could have written part 2 of Catch 22 on the prevailing political situation in Malta.

The government, while appearing to be improving the economy (with the help of a dubious passport scheme) has two high-profile elements accused of corruption. Also, several instances of suspicious contracts and appointments continue to gain popularity among the Maltese citizens. I wonder whether Heller was right when he said: “You know, that might be the answer – to act boastfully about something we ought to be ashamed of. That’s a trick that never seems to fail.”

On the other hand, there is an Opposition that seems to be self-destructing.

There are two possibilities.

One is that the Maltese citizens are rewarding a government accused of corruption because they are being blinded by job creation, tax cuts, gifts or bonuses. I would like to believe this is not the case. Surely, the Maltese can do what citizens of other countries have done and demand the resignation of a corrupt government.

The other possibility is that there is simply no other alternative.

What is needed is somebody who is outside political life (like Ukraine?). Maltese politics need a rebirth. Malta needs someone able to tackle corruption and remove the terrible name it has earned for itself.

Malta needs a leader who can make decisions not based on helping the few but the many. A leader with personal integrity, is ethical, understands the requirements of the many stakeholders and gives importance to building the backbone of the nation and not the superficial side. John F. Kennedy once said: “For courage, not complacency, is our need today. Leadership, not salesmanship.”

He also said: “The times are too grave, the challenge too urgent and the stakes too high to permit the customary passions of political debate. We are not here to curse the darkness but to light the candle that can guide us through that darkness to a safe and sane future.”