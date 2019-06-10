Dogged Argentina hold Japan to goalless draw

Japan's Kumi Yokoyama (left) vies with Argentina's Aldana Cometti during their Group D match.

Japan failed to break down a determined and well-organised Argentine defence in Paris on Monday in the first goalless draw of the women's World Cup.

Japan, finalists in 2015 and winners in 2011, enjoyed almost two thirds of possession, but only forced two saves from goalkeeper Vanina Correa.

Argentina's women, who have never won a match at the World Cup, managed three tame late strikes, none of which tested Ayaka Yamashita.

The result, which earned Argentina's women their very first point in a World Cup, leaves both teams on one point in Group D, behind England who beat Scotland on Sunday.

Japan came closest to breaking the deadlock against a side quoted as 500-1 outsiders after losing all six of their previous World Cup matches in the second half but Yui Hasegawa's shot went wide.

When the whistle blew at Paris Saint-Germain's Parc des Princes stadium Argentina's substitutes jumped off the bench to join the players on the pitch to celebrate finally getting a point on the World Cup at the seventh attempt.

Later Monday Canada face Cameroon in Group E.