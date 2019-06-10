What happened on... June 10

25 years ago - The Times

Friday, June 10, 1994

Malta’s employment prospects best in Europe

Malta’s employment expectations for this year are the most optimistic in Europe, the European Business Survey 1994 reveals. Sixty-seven per cent of Maltese respondents – the highest percentage of the 15 European countries surveyed – said they expected to increase their workforce this year.

Maltese businessmen urged to do business in China

Maltese entrepreneurs yesterday urged local businessmen to take advantage of China’s opening economy. The president of Malta’s Chamber of Commerce, Francis Gera, and deputy president of the Federation of Industry Anthony Cassar are in China as part of the Prime Minister’s delegation. They said opportunities for joint ventures in the country were too good to miss. The entrepreneurs are the first to be involved in a delegation with the Prime Minister overseas.

Burger King to open in Malta

Burger King restaurant, managed by Food Chain (Holdings) Ltd, will open at City Gate in Valletta later this year.

Half a century ago - Times of Malta

Tuesday, June 10, 1969

Man charged with attempted murder and causing explosion in centre of Balzan

Magistrate Dr C. Schembri yesterday held an inquiry on the spot at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa in the course of the compilation of evidence against Toni Borg, 56, of Balzan, who stands charged with having attempted to murder Salvu, Catherine and Karmenu Gauci when he shot at them at l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa on the night of May 16/17, 1969.

Borg also stands charged with having on May 16 at about 10.30pm, maliciously caused an explosion by means of an explosive substance in the flat rented to him at 125, Main Street, Balzan, which was likely to endanger the life or to cause serious injury to the property of other persons.

New road linking Kalkara to Vittoriosa

A new road linking Kalkara to Vittoriosa is being built by the Public Works Department. It runs from the head of the creek at Kalkara in a locality known as Ix-Xewkija to It-Toqba tal-Birgu. Up to now the only link with Vittoriosa was through a steep hill under a wide archway.