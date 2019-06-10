Watch: Dust, danger and no safety precautions at demolition site

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Barely 48 hours after the Prime Minister vowed to force developers to improve safety standards, a reader in Marsascala came across a chaotic construction scene during his morning commute.

Demolition works at a construction site on Triq tal-Gardiel spilled out onto the street, with an excavator tilted onto the street, bricks and debris spilling onto the tarmac and massive clouds of dust filling the air.

The marshland right opposite the scene added to the reader's concerns. Known as il-Magħluq, the marshland is a Natura 2000 protected site and an important habitat for Maltese killifish (bużaqq).

