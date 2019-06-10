St Michael students wrap up Erasmus+ project

On May 17, an activity was held at St Michael School, Santa Venera, to mark the end of a two-year Erasmus+ project entitled, ‘Jobs, jobs everywhere. Which one for me?’



The project, carried out in partnership with four other schools from Italy, Germany, Spain and Ireland, focused on the transition from school to workplace in the respective local economic realities. The economic trends of the last decade were taken into account as well as available data about early school leavers.



Another main action targeted EU-funded training and career guidance opportunities, identifying gaps and how they could be addressed through setting specific training priorities. Finally, the students were given an overview of the skills required for entrepreneurship prior to setting up a mini company to have hands on experience of what goes into starting one’s own business.

They were also required to produce a prototype of a product of their choice. Meetings held during visits to each partner school were an invaluable experience to all involved.



The project was supported by EUPA, Jobsplus and some local companies that shared their business experience and expertise. The concluding session of this project will be held in September, in Biella, Italy.